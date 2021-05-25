EXCLUSIVE: Here’s what Huma Qureshi has to say about her Maharani character being compared to Rabri Devi

Besides Maharani, Huma will also be seen in the Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom and in Valimai with Ajith Kumar.

After unveiling the teaser of the Huma Qureshi starrer Maharani in April, its trailer released last week in which the actress can be seen playing Rani Bharti, a politician. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Huma said that she had a lot of fun shooting for the show. “I think when the writing is good it's always great fun to play a character like that. This script came to me last year, in the middle of our first lockdown, and I loved it absolutely… So I am just very blessed that you know Subhash (Kapoor, Creator) Sir and Karan (Sharma, director) Sir and our writers, they have created such a beautiful character (and) a very beautiful world. They all have been journalists themselves, so they understand that world a lot,” says Huma.

The actres, who was recently seen in filmmaker Zack Snyder’s American zombie heist film, Army of the Dead, thanks the makers of Maharani for giving her Rani Bharti. “I had a blast playing her. I have had too much fun playing Rani Bharti,” adds Huma. There are reports that the show is based on former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, and are comparing Huma’s onscreen character to the politician. “Not at all. It's not Rabri Devi at all,” clarifies Huma.

She further adds, “It’s completely fictional, anybody who knows Rabri Devi’s life story, will know ki matlab ki ismein toh kuch common cheez hai hi nahin (there is no commonality). They both are women, and both were the Chief Ministers. There is no other commonality. You have seen the trailer and teaser, it's very different.”

Besides Maharani, Huma will also be seen in Bell Bottom and Valimai.

Also Read | The Family Man 2 Row: Hansal Mehta feels objections to Manoj & Samantha's show are test of new OTT guidelines

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×