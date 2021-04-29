EXCLUSIVE: Here’s when Vijay Sethupathi starts filming for Raj & DK’s Shahid Kapoor starrer show; Read Deets

Besides Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna, the show also features National Award winning actor Amol Palekar in a pivotal role.

Pinkvilla recently reported that Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif’s Sriram Raghavan directed Merry Christmas will go on the floors from May 15 in Mumbai. And it seems May can be a busy month for Sethupathi. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the South superstar is also scheduled to start shooting for filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s Shahid Kapoor starrer show from next month. Kapoor along with actress Raashi Khanna had started filming in February, and now will soon be joined by Vijay.

“Vijay Sethupathi will start shooting for Raj and DK’s show in Mumbai. He will be juggling between Sriram’s film and the web show for a few days. However, Vijay’s full fledged shoot with the filmmaker duo will begin in July. This is the plan as of now, however everything also depends on the Covid situation in the next few months. Meanwhile, Shahid completed his Goa schedule of the show last week,” informs a source close to the development. Besides Shahid, Vijay and Raashi, the show also features National Award winning actor Amol Palekar in a pivotal role.

Palekar, who was last seen in the 2015 TV medical-drama Ek Nayi Ummeed - Roshni, plays Shahid’s grandfather in this much awaited show. In the Hindi space, Sethupathi will also be seen in Santosh Sivan’s Vikrant Massey starrer Mumbaikar. The film was shot earlier this year in the Maximum City.

Meanwhile, in Raj and DK’s show, nothing much is known about Shahid’s role - except the fact that his character doesn’t have one particular profession. Raashi plays a bureaucrat in the series.

