EXCLUSIVE: Supriya Pathak on Khichdi season 4: ‘I keep telling them let’s do it again’

Besides Supriya Pathak, Khichdi also featured Anang Desai (Tulsidas Parekh), Rajeev Mehta (Praful Parekh), Vandana Pathak (Jayshree Parekh) and JD Majethia (Himanshu Seth) in the lead roles.

We have all loved Supriya Pathak in Ayan Mukerji’s Wake Up Sid, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and in the recently released Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, which was directed by Seema Pahwa. However, Pathak is most famously known for playing Hansa Parekh in the popular TV show franchise, Khichdi. The first season aired in 2002, second had begun in 2005 and the third season aired in 2018. In a recent exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, we asked Pathak if there was any chance for her to come back as Hansa in another season of Khichdi.

Here’s what she had to say. “I hope so, I am dying to play her. That’s one character I have not had enough of. So I am really dying to play her, because I love her. She is such a wonderful person. So carefree, I wish one could be like that. Imagine Hansa in Corona times. No stress, only different masks,” laughs Supriya. Besides Pathak, Khichdi also featured Anang Desai (Tulsidas Parekh), Rajeev Mehta (Praful Parekh), Vandana Pathak (Jayshree Parekh) and JD Majethia (Himanshu Seth) in the lead roles.

I keep telling them let’s do it again but I don’t know. It depends upon the producers Supriya Pathak on Khichdi 4

So is there a chance of another season happening soon? “I have no idea, I keep telling them let’s do it again but I don’t know. It depends upon the producers,” Supriya adds.

Besides Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, Supriya was also recently seen in Kookie Gulati’s The Big Bull. She had played Abhishek Bachchan’s onscreen mother in the film. They have earlier worked together in the Sarkar films, All Is Well and Delhi-6.

To watch the entire video interview, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

Also Read | Flashback Friday Exclusive: Supriya Pathak on Shashi Kapoor & Jennifer’s role behind her casting in Kalyug

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×