EXCLUSIVE: Nitesh Tiwari on Break Point & possibility of a collaboration with Aamir Khan

Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s ZEE5 show Break Point, based on the lives of Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi, released today. Talking about how they bagged the show, the Dangal director states, “It’s a conversation which Vijay Subramaniam had with Ashwiny, and he proposed this for both of us to do it together. Needless to say, we jumped at it provided things fall in place. Then soon he spoke to Leander and Mahesh, and once we spoke with each other, I think there was a comfort both of them felt with the way we were looking at it, and that’s how it all started.”

When asked who he would cast if a Hindi biopic was made on the lives of Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi, here’s what Nitesh said. “See we have some very good talent in our country, and I would say that anybody who is willing to put in the hard work to make tennis look that authentic, anybody out of the talented lot that we have. I am not going to pick names, because there are so many of them who can do justice to it, but ultimately it boils down to who is willing to go and put in those extra yards to look the most convincing when it comes to tennis. As for me that will also be paramount,” says Tiwari.

His collaboration with Aamir Khan in Dangal has been appreciated all over the world. Is there a chance of another collaboration between the two? “If you were to tell me that there is an opportunity to do a film with him today, I would jump at it. That is how much I have enjoyed working with him, and I can only hope that sooner than later there will be something that I have which he may find exciting, or he has that I may find exciting, and we will be able to work together again. I am sending my prayers to the universe,” Nitesh signs off.

