Ramayana EXCLUSIVE: Nitesh Tiwari says they’re prepping for shoot; Reacts to Hrithik, Ranbir’s casting rumours

Director Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is one of the most awaited films, and a lot has already been speculated about the film in terms of the casting, and other announcements. Now in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the Dangal director shares an update on the film. “Whenever the time is right, we would be the first people to come and say it out to you guys. So till that time I would say, I am working as hard as I was on Ramayana and I will continue to do so. But when it comes to announcements, I think whenever the time is right we would come out and do that,” states Tiwari.

Has he finished scripting for the film? “We are now preparing for the shoot, is what I would say. Because it's such a massive and an ambitious project, it requires so much attention to detail that we do not want to leave any stone unturned. So right now we are very busy just fine tuning and preparing before we even go on the floors. I do a lot of homework, so I think I'll continue to do so till we start shooting,” adds the filmmaker.

It’s been reported that Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor and will feature in the film. Is there any truth to that? “I would not be able to comment on that at all. I would like to talk about it only when the time is right, and why wouldn’t we want to talk about it when the time is right?” questions Tiwari.

Meanwhile, Nitesh along with his filmmaker-wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari are gearing up for the release of their next, Break Point - a ZEE5 web show based on the lives of Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi. Tiwari admits that he and Ashwiny are big Tennis fans. “I have followed Leander and Mahesh since the time they brought so much pride to the country. I was also like many other fans vested in their story. They always intrigued us, and so there was never a question of not doing it,” he signs off.

