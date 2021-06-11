EXCLUSIVE: Will Chellam sir be back in The Family Man 3? Director Suparn Verma has an update

Director Suparn Verma informs that the mysterious character of Chellam Sir was initially conceptualised to appear in just one scene. Details

The second season of The Family Man has become a national sensation with discussions refusing to stop around this world of espionage. While the leads, Manoj Bajpayee (Srikant) and Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade) have won over the audience as expected, it’s the mysterious character of Uday Mahesh (Chellam Sir), who has takeover all debates on social media. While some have given the character the stature of a god, some are wondering if the creators of The Family Man, Raj and DK are planning a spin off on Chellam Sir in the future.

Pinkvilla got into a conversation with Suparn Verma, who directed 5 episodes of The Family Man 2, and was also a part of the writing team. When asked about the idea of creating the character of Chellam, Suparn said, “It was initially conceptualized as a one scene character. But as we started writing the screenplay, we realized that we need Chellan at more places.” He further added that the character was developed to save not just Srikant Tiwari but also rescued the creative team from some tense scenarios in the screenplay.

“Audiences have now owned the character and given a different story altogether. He was created as a Dues-Ex-Machina, whereby he will just appear and take the story forward. He is actually based on a character that exists in this universe. But, Chellam wrote for himself. He is a mysterious man and doesn’t like being spoken about,” Suparn smiled. And can we expect Chellam back in the third season of Family Man? “Am not giving any answer here, but we do respect our viewers and like to address their questions. It’s up-to Chellam to decide. If he wants to come to season three and do something, he just might. He was never in our control and will never be,” he replied.

Suparn has also written the Hindi dialogues and screenplay for six episodes of The Family Man 2. He believes that the season two has got the audience asking a lot of question, emphasizing more on the right questions. “Before, they asked some wrong questions like what happened in Lonavala, instead of what happened in Delhi. But now, they are all asking good questions about Chellam.

