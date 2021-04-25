His Storyy Ep 1 Review: This Priyamani, Satyadeep Misra & Mrinal starrer is an earnest attempt but lacks soul

While Priyamani plays a chef in His Storyy, Satyadeep Misra is the business head of a hotel chain, while Mrinal Dutt is a food writer

Movie Name: His Storyy

Movie Cast: Priyamani, Satyadeep Misra, Mrinal Dutt

Movie Director: Prashant Bhagia

For all those who are eagerly waiting to watch Priyamani in The Family Man 2, her new show His Storyy is now streaming on two OTT platforms. Besides the actress, this 11 episode series features Satyadeep Misra and Mrinal Dutt in the lead. It revolves around Kunal (Misra) and Sakshi (Priyamani), who have been married for more than two decades, however their happy-go-lucky world changes when Sakshi discovers about Kunal’s love for another man, played by Preet (Dutt).The first episode largely gives us a glimpse into Sakshi and Kunal’s ‘busy yet perfect’ life, where friends gush about how they are so made for each other.

They launch a third restaurant where Priyamani’s character takes on the Chef’s hat, while Kunal - an ex investment banker - is the business head of their eatery chain. Everything looks hunky-dory, until Preet, a food writer - walks in the hotel, taking Kunal by a ‘not so pleasant’ surprise. Even a conversation between Sakshi and a friend later on during the episode shows how she and her hubby are far from perfect. But what happens later is for you to watch in the show.

Directed by Prashant Bhagia, His Storyy has been penned by Suparn Varma, and is set in the usual urban, modern scenario, thus not offering anything new in terms of the milieu, language or visuals (Read Made In Heaven). While the first episode isn’t exactly impressive, I hope the makers explore and responsibly present other layers of Sakshi-Kunal, Kunal-Preet and Sakshi-Preet’s equations in the further episodes. Having said that, Priyamani, Satyadeep and Mrinal are doing a good job with their respective characters.

Most of the scenes are filmed in long and medium shots, with close ups being used when Sakshi’s food is up for display. It emphasises on how good a chef Sakshi is. Most part of the episode is shot at a restaurant, thus limiting the production designer (Parul Bose) and the art director’s (Ayush Chirania) scope for experimenting. Though whatever you see on screen is pleasant to the eyes. None of the dialogues from this episode stand out, but the background score by Dharam Bhatt does strike a chord.

Lastly, His Storyy seems like a genuine attempt by the makers, but it lacks soul.

