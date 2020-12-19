17 Years of Munna Bhai MBBS EXCLUSIVE: Arshad Warsi REVEALS a hilarious anecdote from Sanjay Dutt's cult film

17 years ago, Rajkumar Hirani gave us the legendary on-screen friendship of Munna and Circuit in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Arshad Warsi, the actor shares a hilarious anecdote from the sets of the superhit classic.

It's astonishing to believe that 17 years ago, Rajkumar Hirani treated audience with a gem of a movie called Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., which didn't just shatter box-office records during its time but became a pop culture phenomenon. Moreover, it was a resurrection of sorts for Sanjay Dutt as to this day, fans fondly call the 61-year-old actor by the name Munna.

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. also gave Arshad Warsi his most cherished role to date, Munna's best friend Circuit. In an EXCLUSIVE video interview with Pinkvilla, we asked the 52-year-old actor to reveal a never-before-known anecdote from the sets of the cult film. "I'll tell you one thing that happened once which I wish somebody took a picture but nobody took a picture. It was so funny that we were shooting at Bandra Reclamation and I had a Valkyrie. Valkyrie is a very huge bike, it's a massive bike. So, I was on the bike and Sanju was in his Ferrari," Warsi recounted.

"His Ferrari was parked and my bike was parked and we both were standing next to our cars and chatting. It was the weirdest visual you can ever have. It's so funny. Circuit and Munna and Ferrari and Valkyrie. [laughs] We were shooting and then we took the entire unit on a ride in the Ferrari and on the bike," Arshad further recalled.

Check out Arshad Warsi's interview with Pinkvilla below:

We'll never get over this superhit classic!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Arshad Warsi teases Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey is a package of action, laughs, & emotions

What was your favourite scene from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.? Share your picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×