EXCLUSIVE: Arshad Warsi teases Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey is a package of action, laughs, & emotions

In an EXCLUSIVE video interview with Pinkvilla, Arshad Warsi shared his excitement about finally working with Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Pandey whilst teasing the 'insane' script of the action film.

It was recently revealed that Arshad Warsi has joined starrer Bachchan Pandey, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez. The upcoming action film is being helmed by Farhad Samji. Given that this will be the first time that the comedic duo will be teaming up in a film, we asked Warsi how excited he was to work with Kumar.

"Oh very! Very! You have no idea. I'm a huge fan of Akshay's. He's an outstanding actor. He's so good. His energy level and his madness and a terrific sense of humour. Many a time when we bumped into each other and he's always said 'Yaar, ek picture karte hain saath mein.' But it never happened. We never managed to get the right script. And finally, this [Bachchan Pandey] has come. It's going to be good fun. People are going to love this. They're really going to like this film," Arshad gushed.

Teasing the 'insane' script of Bachchan Pandey, the 52-year-old actor added, "He's insane in the film. I'm insane in the film. In fact, last night I went through the script. Earlier, I had just heard a rough thing. Last night, I actually sat and went through the whole script. It's going to be a good ride. There will be a couple of scenes, people will just crack up. It's quite mad. And yet, it's got various things in it. It's got the action in it. Awesome action in it. And, good emotional quotient in it. It's a good package."

Meanwhile, Akshay was also the co-producer of Arshad's latest outing Durgamati and when quizzed about how involved Akki was as a producer on set, Warsi confessed, "I never saw him on set. He never came. He's a pretty good producer, I would say because I realise he comes exactly when it's needed."

"He was there right in the beginning to get the film going and with the script, getting the actors together, getting the whole project together, he was there. And then I never saw him. Then it was the director and we finished the whole film and now when the promotions have started, again I see him. He's there for the promotions. He's there promoting the film. So I think he's a very good producer. He's doing exactly what a producer should do," the Asur star concluded.

