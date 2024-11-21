Baby John EXCLUSIVE: Diljit Dosanjh and Dhee’s song Naina Matakka from Varun Dhawan starrer to release on November 25

Varun Dhawan’s upcoming hard-core action entertainer Baby John is intensifying anticipation amongst fans and how! While the film is inching close to its release date, Pinkvilla has an exclusive and exciting update that global sensations Diljit Dosanjh and Dhee’s song Naina Matakka from the movie will drop on November 25, 2024.

We’ve further learned that the Naina Matakka track is a foot-tapping, peppy number and it will showcase the sizzling on-screen chemistry between Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh. Penned by Irshad Kamil and music composed by S. Thaman, the song will mark the first-ever collaboration between Diljit Dosanjh and Dheekshitha Venkadeshan, aka Dhee.

Needless to say, the Punjabi global sensation is a promising star whose voice will take the electrifying experience in the song a notch above. Meanwhile, Dhee is a most streamed Australian singer and composer. The excitement around the collaboration is certainly palpable.

It was just earlier this month on November 4 that the makers had offered a peek into the world of Baby John with an exciting Taster Cut. The 1-minute, 57-second video clip showed the Citadel: Honey Boney star in a never-seen-before avatar with Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi in the key roles. Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff who will be seen as a menacing villain piques intrigue in the plot.

Notably, we also informed you last month that Jawan director Atlee shot for a special cameo of Salman Khan in Mumbai. An insider reflecting on the superstar’s special appearance revealed that Khan and the team of Baby John are looking to present the superstar at his peak in this mass cameo.

“A grand set has been put up at a studio in Andheri, and the entire team is excited to host Salman Khan for a special role in Baby John. The sequence has dialogues, action, and a fun camaraderie between SK and VD,” the source had said.

Furthermore, Varun also promised an impactful cameo of Salman during an 'Ask Me Anything' session on X earlier this month.

Directed by Kalees, Baby John is backed by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande. It is presented by Jio Studios, Atlee, in association with A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios. The highly-awaited film is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 25, 2024.

