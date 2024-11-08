EXCLUSIVE BUZZ: Varun Dhawan to make his international debut with Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel directed by Russo Brothers

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Citadel: Honey Boney premiered on the streaming platform just a few days back. The Indian spin-off series has impressed fans, with the internet filled with effusive praises for Raj & DK’s show. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Dhawan will be making his international debut with the Russo Brothers' directed Citadel.

There have been rumors swirling in the tinsel town that Varun Dhawan's performance in Citadel: Honey Boney and his charisma has caught the eye of the Russo Brothers. ⁠The duo was so impressed that they're now in talks with the actor for a full-fledged international project. He recently even met Angelia Russo at the premiere, who was all praises for the actor.

In an interview with Forbes India last month, Priyanka Chopra, who is headlining the American version, had also heaped praises on Citadel: Honey Bunny. She shared that while she has seen only the first two episodes, she is not aware of everything in the show. Nevertheless, the actress noted it was 'so good.'

"And there's a connection between my character and Honey and Bunny, which was just really fun for me to enjoy," she said, hailing the 'incredible' performance of Samantha.

For the unversed, Samantha and Varun are playing on-screen parents of Priyanka. An exciting video was also shared by the makers last month that showed Chopra's Nadia defending her on-screen dad, Rahi Gambhir aka Bunny, played by Dhawan.

Advertisement

Apart from Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the India spin-off American series titled, Citadel: Honey Bunny features Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar and Kashvi Majumdar.

The series is directed by Raj & DK and developed by Sita R. Menon. It is produced by D2R Films and Amazon MGM Studios. The show is executively produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO and Raj & DK.

Citadel: Honey Bunny follows the journey of Bunny, who brings on board a struggling actress named Honey for a side project. What starts as a simple gig quickly spirals into a thrilling adventure filled with action and espionage. Years later, the once-separated couple must come together to rescue their daughter, Nadia, from the perils of their tumultuous history.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

ALSO READ: Chand Mera Dil EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar aims to make Ananya Panday and Lakshya starrer's soundtrack 'album of 2025'; filmmaker is extensively working on it