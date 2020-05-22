EXCLUSIVE: After Gulabo Sitabo & Shakuntala Devi, Kiara Advani starrer Indoo Ki Jawaani to be released online

With several films taking the digital route including the Ayushmann Khuraana and Big B starrer, & the Vidya Balan led biopic, now we hear that Nikkhil Advani and sister Monsha Advani too are in talks with a few OTT platforms to sell their next production venture.

With the current scenario across the world and the lockdown in India, the film fraternity has been incurring humongous losses. Shooting has been stalled, film releases stopped and theatres are shut. Amid all this, there's been a huge furore between exhibitors and producers on the release of few films on the digital platforms. Several theatre owners expressed their displeasure over the decision to launch Gulabo Sitabo and Shakuntala Devi on OTT.

Now, after the Ayushmann Khurrana-Amitabh Bachchan starrer and the Vidya Balan-led film, there are talks about another film being readied for a digital release - Kiara Advani's next Indoo Ki Jawaani. A source tells us, "Kiara's film is completely ready and the post-production work is also almost done. The film was being planned for a release in the first week of June. Now, Nikkhil Advani and Monisha Advani, from Emmay Entertainment are in talks to release it on the web." We reached out to the producer's team but they didn't respond to our texts.

Another trade source further adds, "It's a good call for the makers. Indoo Ki Jawaani is a small budget good concept film, so they will easily recover their costs from the digital release. But currently, they are in talks with three big OTT platforms and whoever gives them the best price, they will sell it to them. They are in a good position." But this means that this will be Kiara's second film to be put on the web. Previously, it was rumoured that her next biggie with titled Laxmmi Bomb will also have a digital release. Nothing has been officially announced but watch this space.

