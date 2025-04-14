After directing Ravi Teja and Nandamuri Balakrishna, Gopichand Malineni made his debut in the Hindi Film Industry with the Sunny Deol-led Jaat. The film is doing decent business and has a shot at emerging a success story at the box office. Just days after the release of Jaat, Pinkvilla has an exclusive update on director Gopichand Malineni’s future plans. According to sources close to the development, Gopichand’s next film will be led by Nandamuri Balakrishna.

A source shares, “After the success of Veera Simha Reddy, Gopichand and Nandamuri Balakrishna are all set to reunite on another action-packed entertainer. The film is in the scripting stage and will go on floors in second half of 2025. Meanwhile, NBK will wrap up shooting for his present commitments, including the much-awaited Akhanda sequel.”

That’s not all, Gopichand is also discussing a feature film with Power Star Pawan Kalyan. “Like every Telugu director, Pawan Kalyan is in the bucket-list of Gopichand Malineni too, and the filmmaker is now discussing a ‘Pakka Action Film’ with Pawan Kalyan. These are still early days, and if the talks materialize, the film will take off in 2026,” the source adds.

There is also a demand from the fans for a reunion of Gopichand and Ravi Teja, as the duo has delivered multiple successes in the past, the last being Crack. Meanwhile, multiple producers from the Hindi Film Industry too have approached Gopichand, however, the filmmaker is taking his time to sort out the line-up of films ahead. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

