After Daaku Maharaaj’s massive success, Nandamuri Balakrishna gifts swanky new Porsche to Thaman S

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s film Daaku Maharaaj made quite the uproar at the box office. The movie was well-received and has also been lauded for its screenplay and music. And now, after this emancipating success, the senior Telugu star went ahead and presented the music composer of the movie, Thaman S, with a special token of appreciation.

Well, in the pictures doing the rounds all over the internet, Nandamuri Balakrishna could be seen handing over the keys of a swanky Porsche to Thaman S as a token of appreciation for the kind of work he has done for the action drama film.

Check out the photos here:

Coming back to the worldwide box office collections of Daaku Maharaaj, the movie was recorded to mint Rs. 114 crores within 15 days of its release. However, despite the hyped trend in the Southern states, the Balayya starrer staggered and was hard to score a decent collection in North India.

While the music of the movie has grabbed attention for its foot-tapping melody, the track Dabidi Dabidi, featuring Urvashi Rautela with NBK from the movie, ended up being at the receiving end of much criticism and flak, owing to its apparently inappropriate dance moves and steps.

In other news, there had also been considerable chatter around the expected date for Daaku Maharaaj to hit OTT post its theatrical release. While the platform of Netflix has been secured for the movie, the delay for it to stream online has quite a murmur.

As per an IndiaTimes report, the main reason for the delay in the OTT launch of Daaku Maharaaj is due to the fact that every film must maintain a gap of 50 days between theatrical release and launching on OTT.

In this case, the Balayya starrer won't be able to make it to the digital screens until the last week of February or March. However, once dropped on OTT, the NBK starrer can be watched in different languages by the fans.