After the historic success of Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is teaming up with Prabhas on the cop-based action thriller, Spirit. The film has been in the scripting stage, as director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is looking to reinvent the cop genre with his next directorial keeping the quintessential hero v/s villain format in forefront. The casting for Spirit is underway, and Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Sandeep Reddy Vanga is looking to start Spirit in the month of October.

According to sources close to the development, the entire process of writing Spirit took longer than expected that Spirit is a lot more than just a routine cop thriller. “With Vanga, you can expect a genre-breaking film and he spent over 6 months to develop the story into a screenplay. The casting has been going on in tandem, and with most of the things now falling in place, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is all set to take Spirit with Prabhas on floors from September/October 2025,” revealed a source. Spirit is produced by Bhushan Kumar with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Pranay Reddy Vanga,

The source further added that before moving onto Spirit, Prabhas will wrap up a large chunk of his on-going projects – Raja Saab and Fauji. “Sandeep Reddy Vanga wants to shoot for Spirit in a certain way and has requested Prabhas to acquire a lean physique. The idea is to make sure that most of the stunts in Spirit are performed by Prabhas, and the Rebel Star too is excited to take up the challenge. Prabhas is excited by the script and get into the mould of his character with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who has his own way of working,” the source added.

The casting for other key characters of Spirit is currently underway with Vanga looking to cast actors from the US as also Korea for his action thriller. The conversations are all underway and we will get a clear picture on casting in a couple of months. Spirit is targeting to hit the big screen in 2027. After calling it a wrap on Spirit, Sandeep Reddy Vanga will start the process of writing for Animal Park with Ranbir Kapoor in lead. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

