EXCLUSIVE: Sharad Kelkar on being Prabhas' voice in Adipurush: ‘It’s a matter of pride to be Shri Ram’s voice’

Sharad Kelkar is currently gearing up for the release of Har Har Mahadev which is touted to be one of the biggest-ever Marathi Films to date. The actor is going all out to promote his Diwali 2022 release and believes that it can turn the tide of the Marathi Film Industry by getting it recognition at the Pan India level. The actor in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla opened up about the game changer, Bahubali. For those unaware, it was Sharad Kelkar, who lent his voice to Prabhas in the Hindi version of this SS Rajamouli film.

“Bahubali brought in a different perspective to me as an actor and it proved that even voice can leave such an impact. I have got this adjective of being the voice of Bahubali. It’s always great to be a part of such a big film and that was the biggest happiness. I also got a chance to work with Rajamouli sir and that was the biggest achievement,” said Sharad.