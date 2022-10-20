EXCLUSIVE: Sharad Kelkar on being Prabhas' voice in Adipurush: ‘It’s a matter of pride to be Shri Ram’s voice’
I have got this adjective of being the voice of Bahubali. It’s always great to be a part of such a big film, says Sharad Kelkar ahead of Har Har Mahadev
Sharad Kelkar is currently gearing up for the release of Har Har Mahadev which is touted to be one of the biggest-ever Marathi Films to date. The actor is going all out to promote his Diwali 2022 release and believes that it can turn the tide of the Marathi Film Industry by getting it recognition at the Pan India level. The actor in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla opened up about the game changer, Bahubali. For those unaware, it was Sharad Kelkar, who lent his voice to Prabhas in the Hindi version of this SS Rajamouli film.
“Bahubali brought in a different perspective to me as an actor and it proved that even voice can leave such an impact. I have got this adjective of being the voice of Bahubali. It’s always great to be a part of such a big film and that was the biggest happiness. I also got a chance to work with Rajamouli sir and that was the biggest achievement,” said Sharad.
How is it to reunite with Prabhas on Adipurush?
Five years after Bahubali 2, he is all set to be the voice of Prabhas again in the soon-to-be-released, Adipurush. Talking about it, Sharad says, “I am very excited for Adipurush. It has me and Om (Raut, director) reuniting after Tanhaji. And for anyone in India, it’s a matter of pride to be the voice of Shri Ram. I am fortunate enough to be the voice of Shri Ram and I got this chance, thanks to Om. Hopefully, I will again get some strength from Shri Ram to perform well.”
Watch the full interview with Sharad Kelkar below, as he opened up about his soon-to-be-released, Har Har Mahadev, the rise of Marathi Cinema, a probable collaboration with Ajay Devgn, and a lot more.