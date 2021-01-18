EXCLUSIVE: Before Ajay Devgn’s Chanakya, Neeraj Pandey to complete Special Ops 2 with Kay Kay Menon

Kay Kay Menon returns as RAW chief Himmat Singh, as Neeraj Pandey is back with Special Ops 2. The director then moves on to Chanakya with Ajay Devgn. Details

Neeraj Pandey’s Special Ops became one of the most viewed web series in the digital world defeating the likes of Sacred Games, Family and Mirzapur, following its premiere on March 17, 2020, just days before a nationwide lockdown was announced in India. The viewership of the show saw a spike as the entire country was confined at home and the positive reviews just added on to the euphoria around the show. The fact that, it was among the rare web series whose story reached a closure towards the finale made it an even better experience.

And now, 10 months after the first season, Pinkvilla has learnt that Neeraj Pandey is gearing up to commence shooting for the next season of the espionage thriller, with Kay Kay Menon returning as RAW chief, Himmat Singh. It would premiere on Hotstar. “The character demanded a franchise as he can face bigger challenges in the intelligence world with every passing season. Through the lockdown, Neeraj along with his writing partner and co-director, Shivam Nair, developed and locked a script for season two, and is now all set to start shooting for it within the next two months,” revealed a source close to the development.

If buzz is to be believed, the second season goes on the floors as early as February 2021, for a four-month schedule, before calling it a wrap in June. “Neeraj is planning to shoot it extensively in India and abroad. He would finish the show by June, and plans to lock the final edit by August, to bring in on air in the last quarter of year. It’s yet another thriller tale set around the secret agencies of India. It’s a space that Neeraj is most fascinated about and given the amount of research he has done around how the agency functions, he is eager to bring different tales to the spectacle,” the source added.

Apart from Special Ops, Neeraj also has the script of his two-part epic period drama, Chanakya ready and is looking to take it on floors by start of 2022 with playing the titular role. “It’s a prep heavy film to be shot on a certain scale and both Neeraj and Ajay decided to take it on floors towards early 2022 expecting the on-ground scenario to be back to normal. Before Chanakya, even Ajay will wrap up his prior commitments and then allot bulk dates to Neeraj. The two will revisit on the exact dates of Chanakya shoot around June/July this year,” the source signed off.

Apart from Special Ops, the other Neeraj Pandey films revolving around the Intelligence Agencies of India include Baby, Naam Shabana and Aiyaary apart from other thrillers like A Wednesday and Special 26.

Credits :Pinkvilla

