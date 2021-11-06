EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty block Independence Day 2023 for Singham 3 - All you need to know

It’s by now known that Rohit Shetty is taking the cop universe forward with his Iron Man, Ajay Devgn, as the duo’s next is Singham 3. In the film, Singham takes on the terror outfits hiding in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn and co. have locked the release date of Singham 3.

According to our sources, the much-awaited cop thriller will hit the big screen during the Independence Day 2023 weekend. “It’s among the most patriotic films that Rohit and Ajay are collaborating on, as it is set against the backdrop of turbulent Indo-Pak relationship. The premise has Kashmir in its backdrop, and it’s a story special to all the stakeholders. Given the plot and vibe, the makers feel, it’s best to bring the film on the big screen during the Independence Day 2023 weekend,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the film celebrates Independence in true sense for every Indian.

The makers are planning to shoot the film extensively in Kashmir and Delhi, and all the formalities are being worked upon. “It will go on floors around September/October next year, as adequate security will be provided by the officials to the crew following the Independence Day celebrations next year,” the source added. An official announcement of the film, it’s release date and shooting schedule is going to be made soon.

Rohit and his team of writers have been trying to crack the idea of Singham 3 for a while now and according to the source, they have finally cracked something that has the potential of being the best and most relevant film of the cop universe. Apart from Ajay, the other two members, Akshay Kumar (Sooryavanshi) and Ranveer Singh (Simmba) too are expected to make an extended appearance in Singham 3. Before moving on to Singham 3, Rohit will be done with the release of his comic caper, Cirkus featuring Ranveer Singh in a double role.

Ajay too will get clear his schedule of releases and finally jump into playing the no nonsense dynamic cop. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

