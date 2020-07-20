EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand's next?

If reports are to be believed, Deepika Padukone has been approached to star alongisde SRK in a powerful action packed role, in YRF's next to be directed by Siddharth Anand. The actress has loved the script but is yet to sign the dotted line; read details inside.

is clearly topping charts yet again. While many critics felt that the two year break post Padmaavat and her marriage might have cost her the top position she enjoyed in the industry, she seems to prove everyone wrong. After making a comeback with a powerful performance in Chhapaak earlier this year, she will also be seen opposite in Kabir Khan's '83. Apart from these, she has made three big announcements: DP will next be seen in Shaun Batra's domestic noir film under 's Dharma Productions. there's the Intern remake that she is producing and the big Nag Ashwin project with Prabhas that got announced yesterday. But that's not all. DP is all set to make another big announcement next month.

A source tells us, "Deepika has locked her dates for a big YRF film. She will mostly be romancing in Siddharth Anand's big actioner. The production house has been in talks with the actress for the film but she is yet to sign on the dotted line. Also, because of the Covid 19 scare around the country, they are yet to lock in dates for the schedules of the film. Once that is done, Deepika will work around her date schedule for the film. Right now, she has just been approached for the film and she has liked the script as well. It's a powerful role for the female lead as well." This will mark her reunion with Shah Rukh Khan after Happy New Year, that released in 2014.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan to move between Punjab & Canada for Rajkumar Hirani’s social comedy on immigration?

The film will be announced in a grand fashion on Yash Chopra's birthday celebrations. "Pre-Covid, the team had planned a huge event to announce all the big films with all the big actors who are starring in it, to commemorate YRF's 50th year celebrations. Deepika and SRK's film with the WAR director will also be announced as part of the YRF 50 announcement list, next month on Yashji's birthday." For more details on the film, watch this space...

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×