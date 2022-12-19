EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff & Prithviraj Sukumaran to start Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on January 17

Pinkvilla has been the first to report on all the developments regarding the action-packed event of 2023, the Ali Abbas Zafar directed Bade Miyan Chote Miyan produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani. The movie features Akshay Kumar , Tiger Shroff , Prithviraj, Sonakshi Sinha and Manushi Chhillar in lead and is set to be one of the biggest action events of 2023. Over the months, we have given updates on the pre-production, the action director, the shoot schedule and other aspects of this film. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is set to go on floors on January 17 in Mumbai.

“The first schedule of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will take place at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai from January 17 with Akshay, Tiger, Prithviraj, & entire team of the film. This would be followed by another schedule in Filmcity. Massive sets costing crores of rupees have been put up at the two studios. The India schedule of this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial will take place for around 40 days, before the team switches the base to international stint,” revealed a source close to the development.

Details of Prithviraj's character

The India schedule of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be wrapped up by end of February, following which, the team will shoot in UAE and Europe. “It’s a 100 day of shoot across the globe in totality,” the source added. Over the last few weeks, Ali Abbas Zafar and Prithviraj have had multiple script reading sessions, as they are raring to take the film on floors from January. “It’s a dramatic character for Prithviraj, and not those run of the mill villains. While there is no reference point for the way his character is curated in Hindi cinema, the closest that one can think off is Raoul Silva in Sky Fall. It’s not just a role driven by action, but there lie strong emotions in the character and it’s this aspect that attracted Prithviraj to the film,” the source added.

Before moving on to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay Kumar will wrap up his work on the yet untitled KC Shankaran biopic for Dharma. Tiger Shroff on the other hand will finish his work on the first schedule of the Pooja Entertainment Production, the Jagan Shakti Eagle, co-starring Sara Ali Khan. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.