EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan to join Salman Khan on Tiger 3 in January; SK reading scripts for Eid 2024 slot

Salman Khan recently wrapped up the principal shoot of the Farhad Samji directed Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan . Salman has already confirmed that he would have 2 releases in 2023, and has blocked the festive period of Eid and Diwali for the release of the respective films. While Bhai/Jaan shoot is wrapped up, not withstanding some patchwork portions slated to take place in the month of January, Salman is expected to complete work on his second release of the year, Tiger 3 by end of February.

“Salman Khan will be shooting back-to-back on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and follow it up with the last schedule of Tiger 3. While It’s mere patch-work for the action entertainer, he will be canning the key sequences of Tiger 3 by end of January/early February. That’s not all, he will be joined by Pathaan aka. Shah Rukh Khan in this final leg of shoot,” revealed a source close to the development.

The Pathaan and Tiger crossover shoot will happen for about 7 to 10 days at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai and the director, Maneesh Sharma has designed a massive action sequence that warrants the presence of these two Indian Cinema Icons. “Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in one frame warrants celebration on the big screen. While their first crossover will happen in the Republic Day 2023 release, Pathaan, the next in the offing from the two of them is Tiger 3 during the Diwali weekend. The entire YRF team is excited to present two of Indian cinema’s biggest superstars in a grand way,” the source added.

What next for Salman Khan?

The principal shoot of Tiger 3 will be wrapped up by February end, and then the team will full fledged invest all their energies on the post production process. Talking of Salman Khan, the actor is presently busy with the post production of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. While there is chatter around his next all across, we can confirm that he is yet to lock any film. “Salman Khan will start a new film from April 2023, if everything goes well. But at the moment, he is not even close to locking his next project. There are some offers which have come his way, including a couple of them from the South, but Salman is yet to take a step towards confirming any film. He is hearing scripts and taking his time to lock his next for Eid 2024,” the source concluded

