EXCLUSIVE: Shruti Haasan REVEALS why the Cillian Murphy starrer Peaky Blinders is her favourite show

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, Shruti Haasan had revealed to us that her favourite TV show is the popular British drama series, Peaky Blinders, which stars Cillian Murphy as the notorious gangster, Tommy Shelby. Read below to know why the Welcome Back star is a fan of the Steven Knight created show.

Shruti Haasan recently revealed in an interview with Mumbai Mirror that the Haasan family is self-isolating in different places. This includes dad Kamal Haasan, mother Sarika and sister Akshara Haasan. "All of us had different travelling schedules and it didn't make sense for us to isolate together. That's the decision I feel people should make," Shruti had revealed to MM. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, which was taken a while back, we had asked the Welcome Back star to reveal her favourite TV show, to which Haasan had a very popular answer to give.

"My favourite series is Peaky Blinders. I love that show because I like the lead actor Cillian Murphy. He's a favourite. I feel it's lovely how they created this world and usually... I've never been a fan of series like The Sopranos... these 'man-man' shows but Peaky Blinders is such an amazing series," the 34-year-old actress revealed. Peaky Blinders, as many know, is a popular British drama created by Steven Knight and stars Cillian as Tommy Shelby, who is the notorious leader of the gangster gang, Peaky Blinders.

With five successful seasons under its kitty, the cast and crew of Peaky Blinders were all geared up for the shoot of season 6, but amidst the coronavirus outbreak, production had to be stalled. In a Twitter statement, the makers wrote, "After much consideration and in light of the developing situation concerning COVID-19, the start of the production of Peaky Blinders Series 6 has been postponed. Huge thanks to our incredible cast and crew, and to all of our amazing fans for their continued support."

Meanwhile, when we quizzed Shruti on her favourite Hollywood actors, she shared, "I think my all-time favourite actor is Marlon Brando. I really like Sam Rockwell very much as well as Ben Mendelsohn. And I love Joaquin Phoenix."

Interestingly, Shruti recently made her American television debut with the series, Treadstone. Haasan had a recurring role as Nira Patel in Treadstone, while the drama series was based on the Bourne franchise that starred Matt Damon.

