Allu Arjun out, Jr NTR in? Here's everything you want to know about Trivikram Srinivas project

Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas’ upcoming socio-mythological project has been in the news for a long time now. It has been one of the most awaited collaborations between the two, after some of their past epic hits like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Julaayi, S/O Satyamurthy, and more.

However, some recent reports have now claimed that there has been a change of lead stars for the film.

Has Allu Arjun exited the project with Trivikram Srinivas?

As per a 123 Telugu report, it is believed that the Race Gurram star has walked out of this long-standing collaboration with Trivikram. It is worth noting that this was indeed one of the most highly anticipated projects, as the actor would have been portraying a mythological character-based role.

While there is no confirmation on his exit, the report states that Allu Arjun’s exit could perhaps have been fuelled by creative differences with the director or even some scheduling conflicts.

Did Jr NTR take up the lead role for this socio-mythological project?

Interestingly, the 123 Telugu report has now suggested that Jr. NTR might be in consideration for taking on the lead role meant initially for Allu Arjun.

The War 2 actor who is currently eyeing his big Bollywood debut with the Ayan Mukerji directorial is likely in talks on the matter. If this materialises, then it would mark Tarak’s second film with the director.

However, this too remains unconfirmed as of now, and further updates on the project are still awaited from the makers.

Has Trivikram’s project been shelved completely?

With the growing buzz surrounding the project, there have also been rumours about Trivikram Srinivas’ film getting shelved. However, a recent Telugu Cinema report now claims that the high-budget project is instead postponed indefinitely.

The report suggests that since Allu Arjun is busy with his pan-Indian film with Atlee at the moment, Trivikram Srinivas has decided to put this project on hold and is also focusing on his other upcoming movies.

