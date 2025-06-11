Jr NTR to play Lord Kumara Swamy in Trivikram Srinivas’ mythological drama after Allu Arjun’s exit

Jr NTR and director Trivikram Srinivas are all geared up to reunite once again for a magnum opus venture. As per sources, the Devara actor will be donning the role of Lord Kumara Swamy, headlining the mythological drama venture.

Reportedly, sources have said that Jr NTR would be playing the mythological role, which would be bankrolled by Radha Krishna and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Harika Hassine Creations. While the makers are working out a deal, an official announcement is expected to be made soon.

Interestingly, the mythical venture was supposed to have Allu Arjun in the lead role, which would have been the actor’s subsequent project after AA22xA6 with Atlee.

While the initially speculated AA23 would have brought back the Julayi duo once again, the Pushpa star’s tight schedule led to him dropping the film.

As Jr NTR replaces Allu in the upcoming venture, expectations are going to be sky-high with the former’s adaptation of a mythological character.

Coming to the actor’s work front, Tarak is next set to appear in a massive role alongside Hrithik Roshan in War 2. The Ayan Mukerji directorial is the sequel to 2019’s War and will be the next addition in the YRF spy universe.

The flick will be released in theaters on August 14, 2025, clashing with Rajinikanth starrer Coolie. Additionally, the actor is currently in the works on his movie with Prashanth Neel, tentatively titled NTRNeel (Dragon).

Moreover, he also has ventures like Devara: Part 2 and Dadasaheb Phalke biopic in his lineup.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun is currently involved in the works of Atlee's directorial. The film is touted to be of the “parallel universe” genre and is speculated to have the actor in multiple roles, including an animated one.

The cinematic venture is expected to have heavy VFX work, with Deepika Padukone playing the female lead. Aside from the Bollywood diva, the film is likely to have more actresses with names like Mrunal Thakur and Janhvi Kapoor doing the rounds.

