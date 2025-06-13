EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun and Basil Joseph are indeed in talks for a film and it's NOT Shaktimaan

Allu Arjun is currently involved in the making of his magnum opus film, tentatively titled AA22xA6. However, the Pushpa actor is making headlines for his possible collaboration with Minnal Murali’s Basil Joseph. In an exclusive report, we at Pinkvilla have learned that Pushpa actor is in talks with director-actor Basil Joseph for a movie. While discussions are going on, there’s no official signing yet.

Allu Arjun and Basil Joseph in talks, but not for Shaktimaan

Interestingly, there are reports that state it would likely be a Shaktimaan movie. However, we have also learned that it will not be the superhero venture but another story. If Allu is indeed joining hands with a modern filmmaker like Basil, it would be interesting to see how he embeds himself into the narrative created by the latter.

With more details about the team-up still coming in, the Arya actor will next be appearing under Atlee’s direction. The much-anticipated movie is said to be set in a “parallel universe,” with the actor reportedly playing multiple roles, including an animated one.

As Deepika Padukone joins the cast, playing one of the main female leads, actresses like Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are also speculated to join.

The film, being made on a massive scale, is bankrolled by Sun Pictures with young musical sensation Sai Abhyankkar crafting the musical tracks and scores.

Allu Arjun x Trivikram dropped?

On a side note, Allu Arjun had recently made the headlines after reports of him opting out of the Trivikram Srinivas directorial project. The cinematic venture was touted as a mythological venture based on Lord Kartikeya Swamy.

However, owing to the busy schedule for AA22xA6, the stylish star is said to have opted out, with Jr NTR replacing him as the lead.

Moreover, recent reports also speculate that Allu and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s flick may also be shelved at the time. This is most likely due to the director’s commitments with Prabhas’ Spirit and subsequently Animal Park with Ranbir Kapoor.

On the other hand, Basil Joseph was last seen helming a project for Minnal Murali, starring Tovino Thomas. The Malayalam-language superhero movie tells the tale of Jaison Varghese, also known as Minnal Murali, a tailor from the village of Kurukkanmoola. Owing to a night’s lightning strike, he is bestowed with supernatural powers, which he uses for the safety and betterment of his villagers.

While there were initial talks of Basil’s next directorial being his foray into Bollywood with a modern adaptation of Shaktimaan, the project has been in limbo for a long time.

