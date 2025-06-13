After Trivikram project, is Allu Arjun moving out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film?

Allu Arjun is currently working on his magnum opus venture, tentatively titled AA22xA6, with director Atlee. As the actor opted out of his movie with director Trivikram Srinivas, reports now suggest that the Sandeep Reddy Vanga project might also be shelved.

According to a report by Filmfare, Sandeep has yet to begin production on the Prabhas-starrer Spirit. The much-awaited movie with the Rebel Star in the lead was delayed due to the actor’s injuries and a clash with other shooting schedules.

Now, as the film is inching closer to production, it has been noted that SRV will subsequently work on Animal Park with Ranbir Kapoor reprising his role as Ranvijay Singh. With the sequel film set to begin shooting in 2027, the director has a packed schedule.

In light of this, reports seem to suggest that the Allu Arjun-Sandeep project is on the back burner for now. However, an official confirmation of this has yet to be made.

Interestingly, Allu was recently reported to have opted out of the project with the director Trivikram Srinivas, which was supposed to be the actor’s 23rd movie.

The mythological venture, touted to be made on a massive scale, was generating quite a buzz, but now Jr. NTR is said to have replaced the Pushpa star. The cast change is reportedly due to AA22xA6’s shooting dates.

Coming to Allu Arjun’s work front, the much-awaited film of the actor is touted to be of the “parallel universe” genre. The movie, directed by Atlee, is said to feature the actor in multiple roles, including an animated one.

With the shoot set to begin, the flick features Deepika Padukone as one of the female leads, and actresses like Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are also rumored to join.

Moreover, fresh rumors also indicated that Allu is in talks with director Basil Joseph and Prashanth Neel for upcoming ventures, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

On the other hand, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit is a cop action drama with the Saaho actor playing an angry young police officer. Recently, it was announced that Triptii Dimri would play the female lead, with the rest of the casting still to be announced.

