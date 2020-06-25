EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput: I don't think I had achieved anything till the age of 34

Manoj Bajpayee, who is the recipient of two National Film Awards made his feature film debut with a one-minute role in Drohkaal in the year 1994 and a minor role of a dacoit in Shekhar Kapur's Bandit Queen in the same year. After a few unnoticed roles, he played the gangster Bhiku Mhatre in Ram Gopal Varma's 1998 crime drama Satya, which proved to be a breakthrough. He has entertained the audience with some amazing films like Kaun, Shool, Zubeidaa, Veer-Zaara, Dus Kahaniyaan, Raajneeti, Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 1, Shootout at Wadala, Satyameva Jayate, Sonchiriya and more.

Manoj Bajpayee, who worked with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the year 2019 in Sonchiriya opened up about the Chhichhore star in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. He said, "All of us have our highs and lows and emotions. Sushant was no different. I don't think I am as talented as that. I don't think I am as intelligent and as bright as he used to be. I don't think I had achieved anything till the age of 34, what he achieved, as compared to his achievements. I feel that my achievements are very very small. That is how I remember him. I don't remember him not only as a good human being."

He added, "I remember him as somebody who came from Patna and carried the rootedness with him with all the dancing abilities, with all the coolness and charming smile. He was a small-town guy inside. There was a small town Patna boy inside him. That I used to relate quite a lot."

For the uninitiated, Sushant Singh Rajput sent shock waves across the film industry on Sunday as he passed away in his apartment in Mumbai. The 34-year old actor had apparently committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai, as per police reports. On hearing this sad news, Manoj Bajpayee took to Twitter to pen a note remembering Sushant. He tweeted, "Falling short of words to describe the shock and grief I am in right now!! Just one question why Sushant ?? My heart goes out to his family who lost their young one!! Will wait to cook Bihari mutton for you my friend!! Rest in peace !!!!!Yours dadda!!!....”