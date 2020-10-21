EXCLUSIVE: Amitabh Bachchan starrer Namak Halal to be remade now; Kabir Singh maker buys rights to original

Murad Khetani, who backed the blockbuster Shahid Kapoor starrer last year, has already bagged the remake rights of the Amitabh Bachchan-Parveen Babi-Smita Patil-Shashi Kapoor starrer. Read on for more details.

Old Bollywood remakes have always been one of the biggest success formula. Most times, it has worked as well. After remaking the blockbuster Arjun Reddy as Kabir Singh in Hindi, starring and Kiara Advani, producer Murad Khetani has bagged the rights to remake yet another classic Hindi film.

A trade source tells us, "Big B's Namak Halal will now be remade. Murad Khetani has bought the rights to the original and is currently putting it in place." When we contacted Murad Khetani, he confirmed the news and shares, "Yes, I have bought the rights to remake Amitabh Bachchan-Shashi Kapoor-Smita Patil-Parveen Babi starrer Namak Halal. It's a film that has been loved across generations and by people of all ages. We are working on the script at this point. We haven't approached any actor or director for the film as of now. We will work on the casting once we lock the script completely."

Namak Halal, a story revolving the four primary characters played by Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Parveen Babi and Smita Patil released 38 years ago. The main plot was about Arjun (Big B), a youngster, who works at a hotel owned by Raja (Shashi Kapoor) and serves him faithfully. However, when he learns about a plot to kill Raja, he decides to save him from harm at any cost. Mostly one of the younger generation actors will be roped in to essay Big B's role. Now, it needs to be seen who signs the remake.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×