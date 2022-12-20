EXCLUSIVE: Anil Kapoor wants to work with Rishab Shetty; Has a special request for the Kantara star

Kantara , the action thriller film that hit the theatres in September 2022, has changed the whole perception towards pan-Indian releases. The movie, which is written and directed by Rishab Shetty , proved that ultimately content is the true king. The project, which was initially conceived as a Kannada release, was eventually dubbed and released in all major Indian languages. Post the massive success of Kantara, many popular stars of Indian cinema have expressed their deep admiration for the film, and senior Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is the latest to join the bandwagon.

In the Exclusive Performers of 2022 discussion hosted by Pinkvilla, Anil Kapoor expressed his admiration for Kantara and its actor-director Rishab Shetty. The celebrated Bollywood actor heaped praises on the pan-Indian blockbuster, and also expressed his desire to work with the talented filmmaker. While speaking to Pinkvilla, Rishab Shetty revealed how he conducts months-long rehearsals for his films and cited this as a prime reason why he mostly casts newcomers in his films.

However, Anil Kapoor, who was totally fascinated by the idea, immediately revealed that he wishes to work with Rishab, and asked the filmmaker to cast him on his next project. "Take me in your next film. I've done a Kannada film (Mani Ratnam's Pallavi Anupallavi) before," said the JugJugg Jeeyo actor. Later, when the Kantara director opened up about making a sequel to his blockbuster outing, the senior actor once again hinted at his interest in working with him and hilariously stated that they should have seated next to each other.

Watch Pinkvilla's Performers of 2022 video below: