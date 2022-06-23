JugJugg Jeeyo Movie Review: Varun Dhawan & Kiara Advani's entertainer is packed with Laughter, Emotion & Drama

Director: Raj Mehta

Star Cast: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Prajakta Koli

Platform: Theaters

Rating: 3.5/5

Weddings are divine and more of a festival in India and hence, divorce often leads to conversations and evokes emotions that none can ascertain. Raj Mehta tries to dwell into the tale of two divorce in the same family, but with a comical twist in his writing. He sets up the plot by establishing how problems seep into the lives of childhood lovers, Kukoo (Varun Dhawan) and Naina (Kiara Advani), after their wedding. After 5 years of marriage, they decide to part ways, but the real conflict begins, when Kukoo discovers that his father, Bheem (Anil Kapoor) is also planning to leave his wife, Geeta (Neetu Kapoor), as he has found love in Meera (Tisca Chopra).

The core plot and conflict of Jug Jugg Jeeyo is actually a drama, but Raj Mehta along with his writers, Sumit Batheja and Anuraj Singh, have designed his screenplay in a manner that every heavy sequence is followed up with something light. You reach the peak of drama, and then comes a one-liner that's sure to bring a smile. While this is a subject that easily could have been on the heavier side, it's the writing that ensures a blend of laughter, emotion and drama. Of course, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is not flawless.

The core premise of the film is indeed for the urban audience, without extending to the desi cinema going viewers. There's an episode in the pre-climax (details avoided for spoilers), that could have been avoided. It's a bold step taken by the makers, but the middle class junta might be a little disconnected. The editing is fine, which ensures a fast paced narrative. The cinematography is colourful and it's exactly the kind of visual that will create the urge for big screen experience. The dialogues by Rishhabh Sharma are excellent. The one-liners written specially for Maniesh Paul's character is sure to bring the house down with laughter, whereas some of the emotional ones have the depth that's needed to tackle the rather heavier sequences of the film.

The music is top notch, and blends well into the narrative. The placement of Naach Punjaban in the second half lifts the tempo of the film, and it's a wedding song experience that we have been missing for a while on the big screen. One of the biggest pluses of Jug Jugg Jeeyo lies in the fact that it's an original story and hence, there is an element of freshness, which makes us wonder how the conflict will unfold in the finale. The romantic sequences are actually heart-warming and the chemistry of two leads make us want them to do an out and out romantic comedy soon. There's a highly dramatic confrontation between Naina and Kukoo in the second half, and you will floored with how real do the emotions look in that sequence. It's among the best scenes of the film.

Coming to the performances, Varun Dhawan is absolutely fantastic as Kukoo. He is an underdog over here and by the intermission block, you end up feeling for the character. He's that one bechara all through the film as everything he thinks off, backfires. While the trailer suggested another boy next door character for VD, the film in totality requires Varun to show a wide variety of emotions - ranging from anger to frustration to of course, some goofy sequences that evokes humour. This is among his more layered performances till date. Kiara Advani as Naina delivers what can be termed her career best act. She aces the emotional and dramatic scenes, whereas the rather light hearted ones come naturally to her. Anil Kapoor is brilliant as Bheem and it's his vulnerability that brings in the situational humour to the film. His comic timing is brilliant, and there are instances when his antiques remind you of the naughty Kishan from No Entry. His pattern of switching from vulnerable to someone emotional is unbelievable. Neetu Kapoor makes a comeback with the film and this performance is a sign of how polished she is as an actor even today. Watch out for her emotional outburst with Kiara Advani in the second half. Maniesh Paul is a riot, and gets some of the best one-liners in the film. Every appearance of his on the screen is an indication of some whacky humour that's to follow. Prajakta Koli makes a fine debut.

Overall, Jug Jugg Jeeyo marries comedy with drama and emotions and is a full on package that will entertain the audience. Yes, there are some drawbacks, but end of the day, you leave the auditorium with a smile on your face, and isn't that what one needs in today's time? It's an entertainer with heart at it's right place, and the credible performances by entire ensemble makes it worth a dekho.

