Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel celebrate ‘one year of the revolution’ Gadar 2: ‘Your love has injected a new life…’

Sunny Deol made a massive comeback in Bollywood with Gadar 2 last year alongside Ameesha Patel. The sequel to the 2001 film, directed by Anil Sharma, broke records at the box office. The fate of the film was such that it led to Deol being swamped with film offers. Recently, celebrating one year of its release, the lead cast expressed happiness on the same by dropping special notes.

Today, on August 11, a while back, Sunny Deol took to his Instagram handle and dropped a heartfelt video juxtaposing movie stills, people’s reviews, theaters filled with the audiences, and memorable glimpses from their promotional tours.

He wrote alongside, "1 year of the revolution in my life #Gadar2 The love you all showered from across the globe, the way that you all made the release a festival, the way you celebrated Tara Singh and his family, made theatres turn into carnivals was and will be unmatched for a long time" followed by red-heart, hug and frowning face emoji"

Your love has injected a new life into all of us and this success is all yours. Love Tara Singh #1YearOfGadar2 #HindustanKiAsliBlockbuster," he further added.

In addition to this, Ameesha Patel also dropped an adorable photograph with Sunny Deol and penned, "Today - as GADAR 2 celebrates its 1st anniversary - a heartfelt Thank u for making create a TSUNAMI at the box office n making it “ Hindustan ka Asli Blockbuster “ !! Congrats to team GADAR 2 n the love of SAKINA’s life her TARA SINGH @iamsunnydeol," followed by red-heart and holded hand emojis.

Reacting to the posts, fans dropped red-heart, heart-eye and fire emojis in the comments section.

Gadar led by Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel was released in 2001. Nearly 22 years later, they reprised their roles as Tara Singh and Sakina in Anil Sharma’s sequel, Gadar 2. The film also had Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, and more in the key roles. The film was released on August 11, 2023.

Notably, following the success of Gadar 2 during the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards, director Anil Sharma announced the third part of the film. He said, “Aaegi part 3 bhi aaegi 2026 me bol k jaa raha hu(Part 3 will also come, I’m declaring )”

