EXCLUSIVE: Apoorva Mehta on Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra: ‘It has been an incredible journey’

In 2017, Ayan Mukerji started shooting for his ambitious modern mythology, Brahamstra, with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in key roles. The shooting of the film is wrapped up and according to our sources, the visual effect work is also on the verge of being completed soon. The final edit is expected to be locked by Summer 2022, as the film is gearing up for a September 9 release.

It's touted to be the costliest Bollywood film till date, and the makers have already announced their plans of a Brahmastra tryilogy with every part chronicling around a newer conflict with fresh character introductions. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the CEO of Dharma Productions, Apoorva Mehta informed that everyone at Dharma is hugely excited about the release of Brahmastra. “The film is special to us for multiple reason. It’s a very expensive film, but it has been an incredible journey. The vision of Ayan Mukerji, the amount of effort and energy that went into making this film,” he informed.

Apoorva further added, “The whole journey of understanding how to make this high budget VFX film, how to mount them, how to plan for VFX, how to execute – it has been a very long journey, a very difficult journey but extremely rewarding when you see cut of the film. The conversations are all of excitement and anticipation. There’s a lot of curiosity and everyone is looking forward to seeing the film. We are ready now to release and for the world to enjoy it.”

In Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of Shiva, the one who has the power to emit fire from his fist. Alia Bhatt plays his love interest, Isha, and more details on her character have been kept under wraps. Watch the entire interaction with Apoorva Mehta below

