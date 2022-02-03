EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar & Emraan Hashmi to start Selfiee from Feb end; Apoorva Mehta updates on release date

Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that Akshay Kumar is reuniting with his Good Newwz director, Raj Mehta on a film to be produced by Karan Johar. Soon after, it was revealed that Emraan Hashmi will be playing the parallel lead in this racy comic thriller, which is the official remake of Malayalam hit, Driving Licence fronted by Prithviraj with Suraj Venjarammoodu. In an exclusive chat with Dharma Productions CEO, Apoorva Mehta, we asked him about the status quo of this much awaited film.

Over the last few weeks, there have been reports about Selfiee taking a direct to digital route. While we had cleared that it’s meant for the theatrical, we hoped to get an update from the horse’s mouth. Commenting on the reports, Apoorva said, “People have these conversations all the time and we all just listen to them. We are making the film right now and will take a call at the right time. Selfiee is a very strong subject, and we couldn’t have got a better casting than Akshay sir and Emraan Hashmi. Raj is very excited to start the film, in-fact, we go on floors at the end of February.”

He added, “At this point of time, it’s a theatrical release and we are not looking at any other medium of release.” Talking about the chatter on the social media about an overdose of remakes in the Hindi film industry, Apoorva said, “We are in very unique times with so much content being made. It’s tough to come across interesting stories and I think remakes are fine. Audience would want to enjoy some stories in their own language. Selfiee is a remake of a very successful Malayalam film produced by our co-producer Prithviraj. It’s fine, as there is a lot of new content being made too.”

He explained further, “Eventually, it all boils down to the content – be it original or a remake. There may be times when a remake is better than the original. It’s really about how compelling and engaging the story is.” Selfiee is slated for a late 2022 release. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as the video interview with Apoorva goes live soon.

