Ramayana: Yash to only have 15-minute screentime in Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi starrer magnum opus, REPORT

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, is slated to hit theaters as a two-parter. Now, it seems that Yash will only have a limited screentime in the first installment.

Is Yash only going to have a 15-minute screentime in Ramayana: Part 1?

According to a report by Telly Chakkar, Yash who will be playing the role of Ravana will only have a runtime of 15 minutes in Ramayana: Part 1. This creative decision is said to have more focus on Lord Rama’s journey in the narrative.

As per the report, the movie will have the central characters' journey from their exile in Ayodhya, with Yash’s character only being introduced in the initial part. Yash's character will only appear in the initial part of the movie. This is expected to create intrigue for his role in Ramayana: Part 2.

As of now, this remains a report, with official confirmation expected in due course.

Ramayana’s Introduction video

The much-awaited Ramayana film adaptation recently unveiled its introduction video, teasing us with an epic glimpse. The grand visuals showcased in the video presented heavy visual effects, aided by brilliant scores of Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

As Ranbir Kapoor will be donning the role of Lord Rama, Rocking Star Yash will appear as Ravana. Alongside them, Sai Pallavi will play the role of Maa Sita, with Ravi Dubey and Sunny Deol appearing as Lakshmana and Hanuman, respectively.

The ambitious project, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, will be released in two parts. The first installment will release on Diwali 2026, while the other on Diwali 2027.

Yash’s work front

Apart from Ramayana, Yash is next set to appear in the lead role for the period gangster actioner Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The movie directed by Geetu Mohandas is said to focus on a mafia cartel operating from Goa.

With the KGF actor in the lead, the film will have an ensemble cast of actors like Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Sudev Nair, Amit Tiwari, and many more in key roles. The upcoming movie is slated to release in theaters on March 19, 2026.

