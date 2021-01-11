EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Rampal feels like he's been dating Gabriella Demetriades for 18 years amid the pandemic

Arjun Rampal has been garnering a lot of praise owing to his stint in Nail Polish. The actor talks about his ladylove Gabriella Demetriades, work and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla.

Love him or hate him, Arjun Rampal has always proved his mettle in acting and multiple instances prove the same. We can take the example of his latest film Nail Polish, a legal thriller that has been receiving rave reviews from the audience. Ask him about the same experience, the actor quotes, “There are no words to describe how you feel. You just feel a sense of complete satisfaction and then the whole journey makes so much more sense.”

When asked about how he dealt with the entire COVID-19 pandemic situation, Arjun states that he was petrified about it. Talking about work, the actor added how he felt that the set was an alien one as he wasn’t able to recognize the people because of the masks. He also recalls the time when he was informed about his makeup artist getting diagnosed. The actor also remembers how he had to quarantine himself for two weeks after his co-stars Manav Kaul and Anand tested positive for coronavirus.

Ask him about all the ups and downs that happened in 2020, Arjun Rampal quotes in Hindi, “Bhuk Ki Kimat Hoti Hai, Roti Ki Nahi.” And that is how the actor wishes to summarize last year! He further says, “It made you realize that you don’t need as much as you think that you need.” Post that, the actor talks about how he spent his quarantine period with Gabriella Demetriades. When asked how she has been an influence in his life, Arjun quotes, “I don’t know how good the pandemic has been for us because I feel I have been dating her for 18 years.” He further adds, “She is a solid girl. She reads a lot.” The actor states that Gabriella must have read over 200 books amid the pandemic. “Her mind, sense of style, fashion, fun, sense of humour, all these things really matter, adds Arjun while saying that both of them are into fitness too.

