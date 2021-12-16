EXCLUSIVE: Ayushamnn Khurrana on Anek: It’s a genre breaker for me; Anubhav Sinha is a maverick filmmaker

After Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Ayushmann Khurrana’s next is the political thriller, Anek, which marks his reunion with Anubhav Sinha after Article 15. The actor believes that the film will be another game changer of his career. “Anubhav Sinha is a maverick filmmaker. He is restless and wants to say something. He has got a great voice of his own and wants to address something to the society in his own way. Anek is a political thriller and I look forward to that film. It’s a genre breaker for me,” says Ayushamann.

He further adds he has seen the edit of Anek and believes that it’s a beautiful film. Anek aside, he has two more films in his kitty for 2022 – the Anubhuti Kashyap directed Doctor G and Anirudh Iyer’s Action Hero. Ayushmann shares, “Doctor G is a very youth-oriented film. It shows a lot of student life but has a social commentary too. It’s a great collaboration. There’s also Action Hero, which I start shooting for in London next. Both films are with debutants directors and I love collaborating with first time filmmakers.”

Ayushmann was among the first actors whose films took a direct to digital route, however, he is still not sure on taking up the offers from OTT platforms to feature in a web series. “I don’t know about a series at this point of time, but I do think that big screen experience is something else. I think, community viewing is surreal,” he exclaims. His film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is currently playing in cinema halls.

The film is set against the backdrop of trans community. Ayushmann informs that he was completely bowled over by the script and it was an instant yes from his end. “I didn’t take the narration, I just read the script. I connected with the film because I was always empathetic towards the community. I am glad, we are talking about it now,” he concludes.

Watch the full conversation below:

Also Read| INTERVIEW: Abhishek Kapoor on Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, & 15 years in B'wood: ‘Wish I had directed more films’