EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana confirms he has started his physical transformation for Abhishek Kapoor's next

Ayushmann Khurrana, who plays a cross functional athlete in the film, has started training for Abhishek Kapoor's next and is set to undergo a massive transformation.

Ayushmann Khurrana is undergoing a massive physical transformation for his next, a progressive love story, directed by Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor. If you take a close look at the actor's Instagram account, you may notice that Ayushmann hasn't shared any new photos off late. The 'Article 15' actor has only been sharing photo shoots or endorsement shoots that he had wrapped some time back.

Now, Ayushmann's latest Instagram story hints that the actor is up to something. The versatile actor, who is a thought-leader due to the positive social messages he propagates through his movies, told his fans that he has indeed started his training to achieve the desired physique. He captioned a Instagram Story screenshot saying, "Here we go!" and even added a powerlifting emoji. Confirming that the transformation is for his next project, Ayushmann even tagged Abhishek Kapoor in the snap.

However, missing from the frame was Ayushmann himself which means a significant transformation is underway. For the unversed, Ayushmann plays a cross functional athlete in the film and has started training with his trainer Rakesh Udiyar.

“It is now certain that Ayushmann is hiding his look. He is purposely being elusive on social media because he doesn’t want anyone to get a glimpse of his transformation before he starts shooting. Since he plays a cross functional athlete for the first time, Ayushmann will have to change his body type completely and that first look is definitely a big visual for everyone to catch hold off. He is definitely protecting his look or else why would he not upload his images?” a trade source said.

“Ayushmann can really protect his transformation because he is in Chandigarh and we think he intends to do just that till the first look is released by him. By the way he is being elusive, it seems like it will be a look to watch out for. Abhishek and Ayushmann have definitely planned a big surprise for audiences. So, let’s keep an eye on how and when Ayushmann’s look comes out,” the source added.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana enjoys a ‘chai date’ with Tahira Kashyap in Kasauli hills and leaves us longing for a trip

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×