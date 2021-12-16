Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana & Vaani Kapoor's film collects 17.50 crore in 6 days

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, directed by the Kai Po Che director Abhishek Kapoor, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor hit the silver screens on the December 10, 2021. Like most Ayushmann Khurrana films, this film too dealt with a subject not many actors would like to venture. This time around, his film dealt with the sensitive topic of trans love story. The film opened to rave reviews by critics and moviegoers alike, with praises for how sensitively the topic of transgenders was dealt with, and the conviction with which Vaani Kapoor played the character of a transwoman.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui was a keenly awaited film and among the first Bollywood films to release in theatres in a long time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was also an important film from the industry’s perspective since these multiplex-driven films had a loyal movie going audience before the pandemic and the result of this film would indicate whether audiences, who lap onto such kind of films, are returning to cinemas to watch them or not.

The Rom-Com set in Chandigarh opened to a lukewarm response at the box office with the first day collections of Rs 3.25 Cr. The opening day numbers of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui were the lowest for an Ayushmann Khurrana starrer since Andhadhun that released back in 2018, which relatively had lower average ticket rates. The film limitedly grew over the weekend with the first Saturday collections of Rs 4.25 Cr and first Sunday collections of Rs 4.75 Cr to pack a decent first weekend of Rs 12.25 Cr. The film dropped by 45 percent vis-à-vis its day 1 and then held steady at lower levels for the rest of the week to collect Rs 17.35 Cr in its first 6 days, domestically. The film now faces stiff competition from Spider-Man: No Way Home today and shall lose a big chunk of screens to this superhero franchise.

Given the track record of Ayushmann Khurrana at the Indian Box Office and his rising popularity among moviegoers, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui was expected to perform better at the box office. The numbers are not bad but it can be said that more was expected out of this Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor starrer.

Here’s a look of the day-wise all India collections of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui:

Day 1: Rs 3.25 Cr

Day 2: Rs 4.25 Cr

Day 3: Rs 4.75 Cr

Day 4: Rs 1.75 Cr

Day 5: Rs 1.60 Cr

Day 6: Rs 1.60 Cr

- Written by Rishil Jogani

