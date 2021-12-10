Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Movie Review: A package of drama, emotion, romance, laughter and social message

Director: Abhishek Kapoor

Star cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor

Platform: Theatres

Rating: 3.5/5

Over the years, Ayushmann Khurrana films have become a genre in themselves and the actor’s collaboration with director Abhishek Kapoor was like two worlds of cinema coming together to create something special. And their film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, with Vaani Kapoor as the female lead, indeed springs in a pleasant surprise as it’s package of drama, emotion, romance, laughter and social message.

Abhishek Kapoor establishes his two characters in the first 10 minutes of the narrative and what follows then is a sweet romantic track of the leads, much like any other rom-com. But then, like always, there’s a problem. What’s it this time around? Well, rather than given away the spoiler, let’s just say it’s the problem that brings in a different arc to all characters and the narrative towards the second half. It’s a trend for films around social taboos to end up being preachy in the second half and this is the aspect that separates Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui from the rest, as Abhishek keeps it to the point without opting for the overtly dramatic approach.

The love story is wrapped up with the family angle of the protagonist in its backdrop, and it brings in the much-needed cushioning to the story, making it palatable to a wider section of audience. The sub-plot of Ayushmann’s sisters is slightly farfetched, as their extreme steps and sudden change of behavior is not justified in the narrative. The screenplay could have had a little more humor, primarily in the first half. The finale too takes the cliché route of what we have seen in 100s of sport dramas but well, all the drawbacks aside, you leave the cinema halls with a smile on your face and that’s all that one needs post the tough times experienced in the pandemic.

The editing is crisp as all the facets – from build up to the closure – is wrapped up in a restrained runtime of 1 Hour and 57 Minute. The screenplay is fast paced and get’s able support from the musical front too, as most of the songs, rather than being an obstacle, play a role in taking the story forward. The production values are top notch, in sync with what the script demands.

Talking of performances, Ayushmann Khurrana is in his elements from the first scene, and explores various shades with perfection. He is fantastic in one particular scene in the coffee shop (without giving spoilers), which acts as a catalyst for his character transformation. He is dependable as always. It’s Vaani Kapoor who steals the show by delivering what we can term by far the best performance of her career. She gets all the emotions bang on and is effortless in all the scenes – from light hearted to romantic and emotional. Kanwaljit Singh, Karishma Singh, Girish Dhamija, Satwant Kaur, Aanjjan Srivastav, Goutam Sharma, Gourav Sharma, Tanya Abrol and Sawan Rupowali do justice to their requisite parts.

All in all, the Abhishek Kapoor film is laced with sensitive writing, some witty one liners and superlative performances by the entire cast with Vaani Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana leading from the front. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui makes for a breezy watch, catering primarily to the multiplex audience.

