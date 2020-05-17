EXCLUSIVE: Beer Biceps on Carry Minati & YouTube vs TikTok: I give the Tiktokers license to pirate my content

Amidst the TikTok Vs YouTube debate, Pinkvilla got in touch with Beer Biceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia. He got candid about the much-debated subject, his views on Carry Minati's roast video and more.

YouTube VS TikTok - the debate has caused a national frenzy in the last one week, after Carry Minati's roast video on TikTokers went viral. We got Beer Biceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia who's one of the top Content creators on the web today to talk about the issue. Ranveer, who expertises in fitness also has a chat show and is a huge hit among the masses.

Here he opens up about the whole issue, what caused it, and reveals that he knew it for a very long time that Carry would put out such a video someday. He shares, "I have been in touch with Carry for a really long time. He's a friend and I somewhere knew that at some point of time, he would be making a video like this. Whenever we met, he would talk about this." Did he reach out to Carry after his video wen viral? He responds in negative. "I haven't, but I might call him now after this interview. But I definitely loved the video. It was hilarious."

He also discusses his idea of being on TikTok, how his content would be there and also gives a free license to TikTokers to steal his content. Would he ever be on Tiktok? "I have a channle. Me and Nick (BeYouNick) discuss about putting our videos on TikTok whenever we talk. YouTube is big, TikTok is also getting bigger by numbers every day. But yes, if I do TikTok, I would bring some class to it." Ashish Chanchlani claimed that TikTokers steal his content and get more views than him. Has that happened to Beer Biceps? Ranveer answers, "Yes, sometimes but I think I give everyone the full license to pirate my content. Because it will reach out to more people I guess, In fact, all of us content creators should be doing that I believe."

