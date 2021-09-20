EXCLUSIVE: Bhagyashree on Thalaivii & the possibility of working with Salman Khan & son Abhimanyu Dassani

Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree was recently seen in Thalaivii. She played ’s onscreen mother Sandhya. Talking about the reaction to her comeback, Bhagyashree says, “Lots of people called me up and said that it was a very welcoming thing to get me back on screen again, which has been so nice because I have been on screen after a very long time. Of course everyone has been saying. ‘oh you look too beautiful to play the mother’, and people often say that you don’t look your age. But I say I am 52, I am a mother of grown up children and have no qualms in playing a mother to the hero or heroine. The only thing is that it should be substantial and should make a difference to the story. That’s the kind of subject I would like to work with,” informs Bhagyashree.

She adds that Kangana was very nice and respectful towards her on the set. “Whenever we were shooting together, she would make sure that she would come and greet me on the set, and always say goodbye before leaving the set, something that one would expect. These are very basic things that we teach our own children. There is nothing more expected apart from that, and that’s something we would do when we were younger and worked with veteran artists. So it was nice to see the same culture coming here too,” shares the actress.

Her actor-son Abhimanyu Dassani also loved her in the film. Any chance for them to collaborate for a movie? “Well, maybe sometime in the future it probably will happen. But I wonder who will be more nervous, him or me? I think I will be,” laughs Bhagyashree.

The actress became a household name after featuring in Maine Pyar Kiya with . Does she believe that she could have banked a little more on that popularity? “Well, looking back, yes. I didn't even realise the magnitude of the success at that point in time. I was so involved in raising my own family that it didn’t really sink in, neither the success, adulation or the glamour of it all. I was very far away from that, and when I get glimpses of that adulation today, even after 30 years, I thank God that somewhere he must have really blessed me, for me to still remain in people’s heart for such a long time,” she states.

Is there a possibility to see her and Salman collaborate again for a film? “Wow, I haven’t met him in the longest time. But listen everyone knows, Salman is working with all the younger heroines. So I don’t know what script will come about for both of us to work together,” says Bhagyashree, who will next be seen in Radhe Shyam with Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. She also has another film, and a web series in the pipeline.

