EXCLUSIVE: Bhagyashree's role in Kangana Ranaut starrer in Thalaivi REVEALED; details inside

Yesteryear actress Bhagyashree who will be seen alongside Kangana Ranaut in the Jayalalithaa biopic, will have a very poignant part to play in the movie. Find out more about her role inside.

A few weeks ago, when we spoke to yesteryear actress Bhagyashree, she revealed she's preparing for a huge comeback on screen. While a 2 States remake down South got indefinitely pushed due to issues, she has signed two big films. She will be seen essaying an integral role in Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam, and she also revealed exclusively to Pinkvilla that she has been signed on for starrer Thalaivi.

Now, we can tell you that Bhagyashree has a very important role to play in the Jayalalithaa biopic. A source close to the development shares, "Bhagyashree will play the character of Jayalalithaa's mother Vedha, who was christined Sapna when she decided to act in movies. Thalaivi's mother has an extremely emotional and important role to play in her life. Not many people know about their bonding and much isn't in public domain about who she was and how she was. So this is an episode of her life that the filmmakers focusing on."

It's also a special character, our source adds, "Thalaivi traces Jayalalithaa's journey from her childhood to her becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. She was extremely attached to her mother and it's sad that her mother passed away at a very young age." Bhagyashree had refused to divulge details on her part the last time we spoke to her but she did tell us that 'most of my scenes are with Kangana'. "I can't reveal what my role is right now. But it's a beautiful role and when they approached me for it, I loved it and immediately said yes to it. Kangana is a fantastic actress and I remember her joking about me leaving movies and why I should have never left. She's such a great performer and a person that she adds to her co-star's performance as well. I can't wait to go back to the sets again." The film shoot was stalled after the Corona virus outbreak in the country and currently, the team is regularly in touch to figure out a new schedule for the biopic.

