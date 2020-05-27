EXCLUSIVE: Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma starrer Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare to release online

After Gulabo Sitabo and Shakuntala Devi, we hear producer Ekta Kapoor has decided to release her next production venture online. Talks are currently on with two of the biggest digital giants for the same.

Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma were to be seen sharing screen space for the first time in this year's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The two powerhouse performers play siblings in this Alankrita Shrivastava film, that deals with several social taboos and challenges them at large. Despite being a small budget high content film, Ekta Kapoor's next production venture has a lot of heart, like she has previously mentioned.

But now, given the Coronavirus outbreak all across the nation and the situation in which the film fraternity and theatre owners are at today, several tough calls have to be made. We hear that now, the TV czarina has been in discussion with some of the prominent OTT platforms to release Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. A source tells us, "Negotiations are on at this point and they will settle for the best deal they get. Bhumi and Konkona's film will definitely be releasing online but the team is currently just figuring out which digital giant they will sell it to. It all depends on the money each has to offer. Netflix and Amazon Prime are both in contention." That also means that this would be Bhumi's second digital project, after her brilliant stint in Lust Stories.

Another trade source adds, "The film is mounted on a very small budget, like Alankrita's last film Lipstick Under My Burkha. This is again a very socially relevant film, which caters to a particular target audience, which is also similar to what the OTT giants cater to. So it's a good move on the makers' part to sell it off. Theatres aren't showing any signs of reopening in the next two months at least and if all was well, Balaji had initially planned to release Bhumi and Konkona's movie around May itself." The film was screened at several film festivals including the Busan Film Festival and the Glasgow Film Festival. An official announcement on the same is expected to be made soon.

Credits :Pinkvilla

