EXCLUSIVE: Bhushan Kumar signs a multi-film deal with Tanhaji & Adipurush director, Om Raut

Om Raut made his directorial debut in Hindi with the Ajay Devgn fronted Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. It bagged him multiple national awards and the filmmaker is now gearing up for the release of Adipurush with Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. Both the films have been produced by Bhushan Kumar, under his banner, T Series. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Bhushan Kumar has inked a multi-film association with the visionary filmmaker, right since the time he came on board Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

This clears the reports of Om Raut stepping out and directing a super hero film for another banner. "Om Raut and Bhushan Kumar share a bond unlike any other director - producer. Bhushan has always backed Om's vision by providing him the budgets that justify the scale and is looking to take forward this association with many more films. The two have massive plans for the future, and announcements will be made at the right point of time. The deal has been existing much before the release of Tanhaji," revealed a source close to the development.

Om is currently busy working on the post production of Adipurush, which is gearing up for a January 10, 2023 release. There is a tremendous buzz about the film within the industry as it's a rendition of Ramayana with Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. The ones who have got the good fortune of seeing some showreels of the film can't stop raving about the visuals that Om and his team have managed to create. "It's something out of the world, unlike anything seen before in Indian cinema. The assets will start rolling from October, and the audience would be surprised to see the magic of visual effects," the source added.

Om is toying around with multiple big scale subjects for his next venture and has been discussing it with A-Listers of the industry, however, Bhushan and Om plan to make an official announcement only after the release of Adipurush. "The plans are massive and the cards will open at the right point of time," the source concluded. We reached out to Om to comment on the development, and he confirmed the association with Bhushan Kumar saying, "Honesty and Loyalty is what matters the most to me. I have built a relationship with Bhushan ji over a period of time and there's nothing that can break this bond. I am committed to make more films for T Series."

Meanwhile, Bhushan Kumar's other big films Bhushan Kumar include Ek Villain Returns, Vikram Vedha, Thank God, Drishyam 2, Cirkus, Shehzada, Animal, Spirit among many others. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

