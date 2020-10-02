EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol on his darkest phase: I became alcoholic; my kids asked why I'm not going to work

Bobby Deol makes some honest and candid confessions about several things he's battled in life - from a low phase in his career, to being out of work and public perceptions. Watch the exclusive video inside.

Bobby Deol has had a massive comeback into films, sometime two years ago. But before that period, Bobby had been through one of the toughest phases in his life when he had no work. Despite being a top draw in the '90s and early 2000s, he lost out on everything in the last decade. Films didn't work, work started drying up and he claims that took a toll on his life.

Bobby shares, "I was getting offers and they were not great films. I chose a certain kind of films. They didn't do well and they kept pushing me backwards in my career. I just gave up one day. When I started, there was no PR and it was all just kicking in slowly. I didn't have a clue about it and soon enough, despite giving hit films, I saw that I was being replaced with other new faces. Yes, I wasn't getting work so I thought my career has ended, how will I be an earning member of my family. So it is important to have that fear."

Not just that, he shares how he had taken to alcohol and lost control of his life. "While I was doing these films, I got into alcohol which is the worst thing you can do to yourself. My family looked at me with such sadness in their eyes. They were all worried and felt when will Bobby come out of it? My kids kept asking my wife, "Why doesn't papa go out to work?" And that suddenly snapped me out of it. Then, I started meeting producers but they couldn't see the hunger in me. It was then that Salman (Khan) who I lovingly call mamu had given a piece of advice. He said, I climbed on your brother (Sunny) and Sanjay Dutt's shoulders during my bad phase. You also need to do films with another actor. So, I took it seriously and told me let me climb on yours, then."

The Ashram actor reveals that there were a lot of things written about him in the press too. "It was a dark period; it was horrible. As I said earlier, nobody can help you, they can only make you comfortable. People started saying that Bobby is enjoying, he's had his success and doesn't need to work. Or he is lazy."

Watch his honest Untold Story right here:

