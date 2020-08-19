EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol: Not fault of kids who grew up in film family; I am an insider and I am still struggling

While discussing the ongoing nepotism debate, Pinkvilla asked Bobby Deol how does he see the entire insider-outsider bit. The actor is currently gearing up for Netflix Original Class of '83.

Bobby Deol is carefully picking up projects in what can be called his second innings in the showbiz. The actor makes his digital debut with Netflix original Class of '83 where he plays a pretty complex character of a dean coping with the loss of his wife and training a class of police officers. While discussing the ongoing nepotism debate, Pinkvilla asked Bobby how does he see the entire insider-outsider bit. To this, Bobby exclaimed that while it is no one's fault to be born in a certain family, struggles and opportunities come equally to everyone.

He shared, "I think it exists in every profession, not just movie business. It has been there always. I think it is not the fault of the kids who grew up in a family who were in the same business. They did not choose to be born in the family. Then every parent's duty is to bring their child up in the right way, educate them and then when a profession they choose, support them. Sometimes, a doctor’s son would want to be a doctor, or his father would want him to be a doctor, similarly an actor’s son might want to be an actor. I feel struggles and opportunities come equally to everyone. Yes, definitely, if you are from the movie business, the first movie is easier to get but that doesn’t mean that the one movie would make your career. No. Eventually, it is your work which will speak for you and if you are good, people will want to work with you and that’s how my career was built."

He continued, "I was a Deol when I was launched but then I had my own identity as Bobby. I guess even though I am an insider, I am still struggling. I am not saying it is easier or not easier for insider or outsider, I think it is just that the population is so much and people trying for different profession that is is difficult to get man opportunities. It is also the luck that comes into factor. Not everyone gets a chance to play cricket."

Also Read: Bobby Deol on his work: I had seen there was a lot of competition and not taken it lightly

Bobby also has an advice for youngsters. He emphasised, "My advice to all youngsters, that it is a difficult profession but don’t give up. Be persistence. Keep trying, stay positive because a person like me who is an insider had to struggle also to get good work. All the major stars in our country are outsiders, if you see. My father was an outsider but he made."

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×