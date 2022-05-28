Exclusive: Celebrity bodyguards were strictly prohibited at Karan Johar's birthday bash

Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash was one of the big fat Bollywood events! And why not after all he is everyone's favourite. The who's who from the tinsel town arrived at this extravagant midnight birthday party. We all witnessed the A-listers walking the red carpet. Karan hosted a grand birthday bash and all the stars from the industry showed up in their fashion best!

As we all know, when celebrities attend such parties, security becomes the topmost priority. But Karan Johar made sure that each and every celeb walked the red carpet without any security. Yes, celebrities were informed to come without their security staff. Even superstar Salman Khan who is always surrounded by his set of bodyguards arrived alone at the YRF Studios for Karan Johar. Since it was the birthday boy's day so everyone followed the rule.

A source from YRF told us since there was no security allowed, two random people gatecrashed the party in the wee hours. They were spotted by the birthday boy himself. Then, Karan Johar asked them to leave the venue and they did it. Despite being tipsy, the birthday boy made sure to keep an eye on everything.



Must say, well done Mr. Johar.

