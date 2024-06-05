EXCLUSIVE: Did Sanjay Leela Bhansali turn softer towards Sharmin Segal on Heeramandi set? Actress reveals

Sharmin Segal made her Bollywood debut as an actress in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2019 production Malaal. However, it was with her role in the filmmaker's debut web series Heeramandi that she managed to create a strong impression.

Sharmin played the role of Alamzeb in the SLB directorial Heeramandi and since she is his niece, a section of the audience wondered if the director turned softer for her on the sets. Now in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress has answered the question.

Sharmin Segal says Sanjay Leela Bhansali had no reason to turn softer towards her

When asked if Sanjay Leela Bhansali turned softer towards Sharmin Segal on the sets because of their family relationship, the actress denied it and said that he had no reason for it.

She said, "I don't think he had any reason to turn softer towards me because at the end of the day, he loves his work and I love my work also so I wouldn't want him to be and he wasn't going to be."

Sharmin further explained that when you are in a work environment, you are required to have a sense of responsibility. "We are in a professional environment at the end of the day so work is work. It's a very big responsibility, he is Sanjay Leela Bhansali, so I want to do my best and to make him proud and that would require him to not be nicer to me than he is to everyone else. Because it'll affect how he perceives me and my character also and he's very professional, he knows how to draw the boundaries," concluded the actress.

More about Heeramandi

After being on the wishlist of Sanjay Leela Bhansali for several years, Heeramandi was finally released on Netflix as a web series on May 1. The highly ambitious project of SLB starred Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Sheikh, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Taha Shah, Fardeen Khan and more.

The series is set in the pre-Independence era and sheds light on the life of courtesans in the red-light area called Heeramandi.

