EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi’s Sharmin Segal reveals if trolling affected her mental health; ‘I was prepared for reactions and responses’

Sharmin Segal was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heermandi: The Diamond Bazaar. She rose to fame with her portrayal of Alamzeb in the period drama series. Her performance in the series became a topic of discussion on the internet, where she was widely subjected to a lot of trolling. Nevertheless, the actress has been dealing with it, strongly and maturely.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sharmin Segal was asked if such a backlash had an impact on her mental health. And, she reacted to the same.

Sharmin Segal reveals if trolling over her performance in Heeramandi impacted her

The Heeramandi actress was asked how she has been dealing with a lot of negative comments about her performance, which are bound to impact one’s mental health. In response to this, the actress acknowledges the fact that she signed up for it where she has to deal with different kinds of audiences. Not just negativity, the actress focuses on focusing on the positive sides too.

“I’ve been working on my mental health for a very long time in my life now. It is just not throughout my acting life. It is something when you start understanding yourself better, it becomes a lot easier to realize that you live in a very vast world where people with a lot of opinions,” Segal said.

Advertisement

She further continued by stating, “I’ve chosen this profession to cater to an audience, so I was prepared for reactions and responses and there has been so much love also. Sometimes looking at the negativity, we tend to completely omit the positivity. Maybe the first few days it did. I just felt a little like uneasy, but after that, it’s always a constant dialogue with yourself. You have thoughts, and then you think about those thoughts, judge, and that is what shapes morality and ethics.”

Watch the full interview here:

Sharmin expressed her belief stating, “So, basically you keep having that inner dialogue with your inner self, and then you pull yourself out even if you are down. But I don’t think it later affected me as much because you’ve to swift through it because there are people who are saying positive things also. And, I can’t negate that only because those people have taken their time out to write good things about me. And, I can’t suddenly fixate on somebody that has taken their time out to write negative things about me.”

Advertisement

“If it’s constructive, then yes I am very open to listening to it. But if it’s not, then you’ve to focus on the amount of love. My DMs are filled with a lot of love. Negativity tends to be spoken about a lot more in public because people want to talk about negative things, but there is a lot of positivity also like I need to embrace that as well,” she said in conclusion.

Sharmin Segal on people trolling her on the Internet for her performance in Heeramandi

In addition to this, the Heeramandi actress also reflected on her views on the kind of negative backlash that she faced for her performance. The actress opined that ‘every audience member is entitled to their opinion’.

According to her, every creative person creates content for the audiences who are an important part of the creator’s journey that helps one develop. Asserting being open to constructive criticism, the actress stated that she played the character of Alamzeb in accordance with what she and Sanjay Leela Bhansali envisioned.

Advertisement

“I did put in a lot of hard work and at the end of the day, I gave it my all. But I gave it my all eventually to give it to my audience, and they do have the right to voice their opinions,” she remarked.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Heeramandi Season 2: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series to return; makers drop exciting announcement video; WATCH