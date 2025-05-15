Cannes 2025: Not first or second, THIS Heeramandi actress is set to attend prestigious film festival for 4th time; report

Aditi Rao Hydari made her Cannes Film Festival debut in 2022. She stunned at the global event for the next two years as well. Now, it has been learned that the Heeramandi actress is set to return to the French Riviera. She will reportedly be attending the prestigious film festival for the fourth time.

According to a recent report in Filmfare, Aditi Rao Hydari will be making her fourth appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in 2025. She has served some beautiful red carpet looks in the past and is expected to stun once again. The details about her look for this year have not been revealed yet.

Aditi will be joining the list of other popular Indian celebrities who are also headed to the festival this year. Alia Bhatt will be making her debut, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be back again. Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Karan Johar, and more will also grace the premiere of their film Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. It has been selected in the Un Certain Regard section.

The 78th Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 13, and the closing ceremony will be held on May 24.

Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari recently celebrated the first anniversary of her series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The period drama marked the OTT debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It was released on Netflix on May 1, 2024.

In a special post on Instagram, Aditi thanked the audience for their love. Talking about her character, she shared, “Bibbojaan will always be special and inspiring and stay very close to my heart. Her unwavering conviction, loyalty, courage, and beautiful soul. Bibbojaan lived a life beyond the ordinary.”

Regarding her upcoming projects, Aditi is busy shooting for another series titled O Saathi Re. The romantic drama co-stars Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal. It is created by Imtiaz Ali and directed by Arif Ali. In the official announcement, the show was described as “an ode to the vintage feeling of love in contemporary times.” O Saathi Re will be coming soon on Netflix.

